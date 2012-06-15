New coach of FC Barcelona Tito Vilanova reacts during a news conference after signing a two-year contract with FC Barcelona in Barcelona, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

BARCELONA Tito Vilanova said Barcelona were looking to land two players to strengthen their defence at his official presentation, after signing a two-year contract to replace Pep Guardiola on Friday.

The 42-year-old stepped up to take over from his friend after a trophy-ladened four years as assistant at the Nou Camp, and started laying out some of his plans for the future.

"We want to reinforce the squad at the back. It's a position we have had problems with," a calm and confident Vilanova told a packed news conference.

"At the moment, we are interested in a left back and a centreback. We don't have any plans to bring in any one up front.

"Last year David Villa, Alexis Sanchez and Pedro all suffered injuries, but we hope next year they'll be ok. Also we can count on (youth academy players) Isaac Cuenca and Cristian Tello."

With inspirational captain Carles Puyol nearing the end of his playing career and Eric Abidal recovering from a liver transplant, Barca's defence was always going to be the starting point when it came to strengthening their squad.

Vilanova has a tough act to follow after Barca won 14 trophies under Guardiola, but he batted aside questions over the pressure he would be under next season to match their previous success.

"They don't worry me, the comparisons with Guardiola. I have come here to do my work," Vilanova said.

"Pep and I were very close. Pep was the communicator of the message, but he shared the decision-making with me 50-50 and sought my opinion. Most of the time we were in complete agreement.

"I am not going to try and change things just to differentiate myself. That doesn't make any sense."

(Reporting by Elena Gydlenkerne; Writing by Mark Elkington in Madrid, editing by Pritha Sarkar)