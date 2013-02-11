French Open - Incredible Nadal smashes Georgian to smithereens
PARIS Nikoloz Basilashvili had a plan when he turned up to play Rafa Nadal on Friday but, like Mike Tyson said, everybody has a plan until they're punched in the face.
MADRID Barcelona forward David Villa has been admitted to hospital due to a bout of renal colic and may be unavailable for Saturday's league game at Granada, the La Liga leaders said on Monday.
The 31-year-old Spain international will undergo an operation to treat the condition, Barca said in a statement on their website (www.fcbarcelona.es).
Villa is still working his way back from a broken leg he sustained at the Club World Cup in December 2011.
He has scored five goals in 15 league appearances this season and five in the King's Cup but has yet to open his account in the Champions League. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON Twenty minutes stroll along the River Taff from the stadium that will host Saturday's Champions League final neat rows of tents stretch out across a picturesque park awaiting occupation.