MADRID Barcelona forward David Villa has been admitted to hospital due to a bout of renal colic and may be unavailable for Saturday's league game at Granada, the La Liga leaders said on Monday.

The 31-year-old Spain international will undergo an operation to treat the condition, Barca said in a statement on their website (www.fcbarcelona.es).

Villa is still working his way back from a broken leg he sustained at the Club World Cup in December 2011.

He has scored five goals in 15 league appearances this season and five in the King's Cup but has yet to open his account in the Champions League.

