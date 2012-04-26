Barcelona's Sergio Busquets (2nd R) celebrates past team-mate Xavi Hernandez (R) after scoring against Chelsea during their Champions League semi-final second leg soccer match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

MADRID Barcelona playmaker Xavi will be out of action for around 15 days with a damaged left calf muscle, the Spanish champions said on Thursday.

The Spain international has been struggling with a calf problem all season and has only completed two of their last eight matches, while looking far from his best.

One of Barca's leading players, he is set to miss the La Liga matches against Rayo Vallecano, Malaga and Espanyol but should be back in time for the King's Cup final against Athletic Bilbao on May 25.

Xavi joins Gerard Pique on the injury list after the defender suffered a blow to the head during a collision with his goalkeeper Victor Valdes during their Champions League semi-final defeat by Chelsea on Tuesday.

The club said Spain defender Pique would be out of action for a week.

Barca trail La Liga leaders Real Madrid by seven points with four matches left to play this season.

