Blatter did not speak to U.S. investigators, lawyer says
ZURICH Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has not spoken to United States prosecutors in Switzerland, his U.S.-based lawyer told Reuters on Tuesday.
(Corrects season of debut league title with Valencia to 2001-02)
Factbox on new Real Madrid coach Rafael Benitez, who was appointed to replace Italian Carlo Ancelotti on Wednesday.
* Born in Madrid, April 16, 1960.
EARLY CAREER
* After a knee injury ends a modest playing career, Benitez begins coaching in Real Madrid's youth section.
* From 1993 to 2001 he coaches Real Madrid B, Real Valladolid, Osasuna, Extremadura and Tenerife.
* Leads Valencia to their first league title in 31 years in his first season in charge in 2001-02.
* They win La Liga again in 2003-04 and beat Olympique Marseille 2-0 in UEFA Cup final for their first domestic and European double.
LIVERPOOL
* Liverpool appoint Benitez in June 2004.
* First season ends in triumph with an unforgettable Champions League final victory over AC Milan when Liverpool overturn a 3-0 halftime deficit and win on penalties.
* 2005-06 - Liverpool beat West Ham in the FA Cup final.
* 2006-07 - Liverpool reach the Champions League final again but lose to Milan.
* 2009-10 - A poor season ends with Liverpool seventh in the
Premier League and they also fail to progress beyond the Champions League group stage.
* June 3, 2010 - Benitez leaves Liverpool by mutual consent and a week later joins European champions Inter Milan.
INTER
* Inter stick with the same treble-winning squad but
injuries begin to bite and their form dips.
* Benitez leaves after a troubled six months in charge despite winning the Club World Cup.
CHELSEA
* Appointed as interim boss of the European champions in
November 2012 after Roberto Di Matteo is sacked following their Champions League group stage elimination.
* Benitez is never popular with fans and results do not
especially improve although Chelsea beat Benfica in Europa League final
NAPOLI
* Takes over at Napoli in May 2013 and wins the Coppa Italia in his debut season.
* Napoli finish third in Serie A but are unable to build on their success in 2014-15.
* They lose their Champions League qualifier to Athletic Bilbao and miss out on the lucrative group stage.
* They are beaten in the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia and Europa League and Benitez announces on May 28 he is leaving at the end of the campaign.
* Subsequent defeat to Lazio in their final game of the season means they fail to secure a place in next season's Champions League playoff round.
(Compiled by Iain Rogers, editing by Martyn Herman)
ZURICH Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has not spoken to United States prosecutors in Switzerland, his U.S.-based lawyer told Reuters on Tuesday.
Two Bangladesh club cricketers who deliberately conceded runs to protest against poor umpiring in the Dhaka Second Division Cricket League have been banned from cricket for 10 years, local media reported on Tuesday.