Real Madrid's coach Rafa Benitez gestures during a news conference a day ahead of their ''Clasico'' soccer match against Barcelona at the Valdebebas training grounds outside Madrid, Spain, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has backed coach Rafa Benitez despite Saturday's humiliating 4-0 drubbing at home to arch rivals Barcelona in the La Liga 'Clasico'.

"We analysed the sporting situation and I want to inform you that our coach Rafa Benitez has our full support and our full confidence," Perez told a news conference after a board meeting at the Bernabeu stadium in Madrid.

Real's thrashing prompted angry fans to chant for construction magnate Perez to step down but he has not heeded their calls and said he expects the world's richest club by income to return to winning ways soon.

