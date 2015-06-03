(Corrects season of debut league title with Valencia to 2001-02)

June 3 Factbox on new Real Madrid coach Rafael Benitez, who was appointed to replace Italian Carlo Ancelotti on Wednesday.

* Born in Madrid, April 16, 1960.

EARLY CAREER

* After a knee injury ends a modest playing career, Benitez begins coaching in Real Madrid's youth section.

* From 1993 to 2001 he coaches Real Madrid B, Real Valladolid, Osasuna, Extremadura and Tenerife.

* Leads Valencia to their first league title in 31 years in his first season in charge in 2001-02.

* They win La Liga again in 2003-04 and beat Olympique Marseille 2-0 in UEFA Cup final for their first domestic and European double.

LIVERPOOL

* Liverpool appoint Benitez in June 2004.

* First season ends in triumph with an unforgettable Champions League final victory over AC Milan when Liverpool overturn a 3-0 halftime deficit and win on penalties.

* 2005-06 - Liverpool beat West Ham in the FA Cup final.

* 2006-07 - Liverpool reach the Champions League final again but lose to Milan.

* 2009-10 - A poor season ends with Liverpool seventh in the Premier League and they also fail to progress beyond the Champions League group stage.

* June 3, 2010 - Benitez leaves Liverpool by mutual consent and a week later joins European champions Inter Milan.

INTER

* Inter stick with the same treble-winning squad but injuries begin to bite and their form dips.

* Benitez leaves after a troubled six months in charge despite winning the Club World Cup.

CHELSEA

* Appointed as interim boss of the European champions in November 2012 after Roberto Di Matteo is sacked following their Champions League group stage elimination.

* Benitez is never popular with fans and results do not especially improve although Chelsea beat Benfica in Europa League final

NAPOLI

* Takes over at Napoli in May 2013 and wins the Coppa Italia in his debut season.

* Napoli finish third in Serie A but are unable to build on their success in 2014-15.

* They lose their Champions League qualifier to Athletic Bilbao and miss out on the lucrative group stage.

* They are beaten in the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia and Europa League and Benitez announces on May 28 he is leaving at the end of the campaign.

* Subsequent defeat to Lazio in their final game of the season means they fail to secure a place in next season's Champions League playoff round. (Compiled by Iain Rogers, editing by Martyn Herman)