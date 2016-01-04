Real Madrid's new coach Zinedine Zidane smiles as he leaves after appearing for the media at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Real Madrid's President Florentino Perez looks on as he appears before the media at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID Real Madrid have sacked coach Rafa Benitez after less than half a season in charge and promoted former France and Real great Zinedine Zidane from the B team to replace him, president Florentino Perez said on Monday.

Perez announced the dismissal of Benitez, who had a contract until June 2018, following a board meeting and Zidane was present at the president's news conference at the Bernabeu stadium.

"Firstly I would like to thank the club and the president for giving me the chance to coach this team," Zidane said.

"We have the best club in the world and the best fans in the world," the Frenchman added.

