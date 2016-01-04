Djokovic eases into Rome semis after rain delay
World number two Novak Djokovic dealt with unfinished business by beating Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro 6-1 6-4 in a rain-delayed Italian Open quarter-final on Saturday.
MADRID Real Madrid have sacked coach Rafa Benitez after less than half a season in charge and promoted former France and Real great Zinedine Zidane from the B team to replace him, president Florentino Perez said on Monday.
Perez announced the dismissal of Benitez, who had a contract until June 2018, following a board meeting and Zidane was present at the president's news conference at the Bernabeu stadium.
"Firstly I would like to thank the club and the president for giving me the chance to coach this team," Zidane said.
"We have the best club in the world and the best fans in the world," the Frenchman added.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers; editing by Ken Ferris)
World number two Novak Djokovic dealt with unfinished business by beating Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro 6-1 6-4 in a rain-delayed Italian Open quarter-final on Saturday.
Germany's Alexander Zverev won a battle of the giants to down unseeded American John Isner 6-4 6-7(5) 6-1 and reach the Italian Open final on Saturday.