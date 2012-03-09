MADRID Karim Benzema has returned to the Real Madrid squad in time to visit Real Betis in La Liga on Saturday, after three weeks on the sidelines with a thigh strain.

The France striker has not played since having to be substituted with an injury during Real's 1-1 draw at CSKA Moscow in their Champions League last-16 first leg on Feb 21, but should available for next Wednesday's return leg.

"I hope he will be able to play tomorrow as long as there is no risk involved," coach Jose Mourinho told reporters before their final training session on Friday.

"If there is a risk we will not take it with two months of the competition still in front of us."

Benzema is the club's second highest scorer behind Cristiano Ronaldo with 21 goals in all competitions.

Angel Di Maria and Fabio Coentrao were out with injuries while Ricardo Carvalho is suspended.

Real top the standings with 67 points and 13 matches left to play, 10 ahead of second-placed Barcelona.

(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Mark Meadows)