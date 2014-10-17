BARCELONA Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema will miss Saturday's La Liga clash at Levante due to flu, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.

The French hitman will be given time to recover ahead of two important matches away to Liverpool in the Champions League next Wednesday followed by the weekend 'Clasico' against league leaders Barcelona.

Real are four points off the pace, down in fourth place, although they looked sharp going into the international break with four successive league wins.

Benzema may have just three league goals compared to the 13 from Cristiano Ronaldo but Ancelotti has always emphasised his importance to the team.

French international team mate Raphael Varane, who was due to replace the injured Sergio Ramos in central defence, is also unwell and doubtful for the Levante match.

"Benzema and Varane both have flu. Benzema won’t play and it is possible that Varane won’t either," Ancelotti told a news conference in Madrid.

"If Varane doesn’t play then Nacho will come in and to replace Benzema we will see if a striker such as Chicharito starts or if we look to play an attacking midfielder.

"Cristiano won’t change his position and he will continue on the left. I have said that he has the quality to play as a central striker but we will not vary his way of playing," added the coach.

"I cannot confirm if it will be Chicharito who starts but he has done well at the club so far. He has played some matches and looked strong. Our expectations have been confirmed with his character and quality."

(Editing by Alan Baldwin)