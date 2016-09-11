Ruben Castro's 92nd-minute strike gave visitors Real Betis a 3-2 win in La Liga and left Valencia in the relegation zone on Sunday.

Goals from Rodrigo and Ezequiel Garay helped 10-man Valencia to make an impressive comeback against Betis, before Castro punished the hosts for slack defending in stoppage time.

Betis rose to 12th in the table with four points from three games, while Valencia are 19th, having lost three times.

Castro had opened the scoring for Betis in the 38th minute, reaching Cristiano Piccini's pass, composing himself, then slotting the ball past Diego Alves.

Enzo Perez was sent off for diving in violently on Riza Durmisi with his studs up in the 50th minute, before his victim threaded a pass through for winger Joaquin to score in the 54th.

Valencia brought on Munir El Haddadi, who is on loan from Barcelona, and the impetus he provided helped them to turn the game around.

A strike from the forward cracked back off the crossbar as Valencia turned up the heat.

In the 75th minute Dani Parejo set up Rodrigo to score for Valencia before Munir headed on a corner which Antonio Adan parried, only for Ezequiel Garay to fire home for Betis three minutes later.

A late break from Betis allowed Piccini to feed Castro, who scored his second goal and earned the Andalusians three points.

Earlier in the day, Sporting Gijon continued their fine start to the season by beating Leganes 2-1, rising to third in the table with seven points from three games while their opponents are 10th with four.

(Writing by Rik Sharma; Editing by Clare Fallon)