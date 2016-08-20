BARCELONA Aug 20 Claudio Bravo seems poised to become a Manchester City player after Barcelona said on Saturday they had reached a "preliminary agreement" for the sale of the Chile captain.

If the transfer goes through it is likely to mean City's out-of-favour England goalkeeper Joe Hart will leave the club in a loan deal or a permanent move.

Bravo made 32 league starts last season to help Barca win La Liga and featured in Saturday's 6-2 rout of Real Betis.

"We have a preliminary agreement with Manchester City for the transfer of Claudio Bravo," technical secretary Robert Fernandez told the club's TV channel.

"But before we open the door we have to sign a goalkeeper." (Reporting by Adriana Garcia; Editing by Tony Jimenez)