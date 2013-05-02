McIlroy rues cruel ricochet that leaves him five back
A shockingly unlucky break cost Rory McIlroy probably two strokes at the final hole on Friday, leaving him five strokes from the halfway lead at the U.S. Masters.
MADRID The failure of Barcelona and Real Madrid to reach the Champions League final on May 25 has allowed La Liga to rearrange the penultimate round of matches, the Spanish league (LFP) said on Thursday.
Leaders Barcelona were hammered 7-0 on aggregate by Bayern Munich in their semi-final while second-placed Real went down 4-3 against Borussia Dortmund.
"In line with a prevision made in the calendar... that if no Spanish team qualified for the Champions League final, the 37th round of matches, scheduled for Wednesday May 29, will be brought forward to Sunday May 26," the LFP said in a statement.
Matches include the Barcelona derby at Espanyol, and a meeting between the La Liga's surprise performers this season, fourth-placed Real Sociedad, who host Real.
La Liga is scheduled to finish on June 1. (Reporting by Mark Elkington)
A shockingly unlucky break cost Rory McIlroy probably two strokes at the final hole on Friday, leaving him five strokes from the halfway lead at the U.S. Masters.
AUGUSTA, Georgia Justin Rose said a couple of key mistakes kept him from having a run at the lead in Friday's second round at the U.S. Masters and expected calm weather and faster greens to play to his strengths this weekend.