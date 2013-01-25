Real Madrid's goalkeeper Iker Casillas (L) leaves the pitch after injuring his hand during their Spanish King's Cup quarter-final second leg soccer match against Valencia at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

MADRID Real Madrid goalkeeper and captain Iker Casillas has been ruled out for up to 12 weeks after surgery to repair a fractured bone in his left hand, the surgeon who carried out the procedure said on Friday.

"The operation has gone well," doctor Miguel Del Cerro told reporters after inserting two screws in the keeper's hand. "The recovery period is eight to 12 weeks. It is best to wait and not talk about time periods."

Spain's number one suffered the injury during Real's King's Cup quarter-final second leg against Valencia on Wednesday when defender Alvaro Arbeloa accidentally kicked his hand while trying to clear the ball.

Casillas is set to miss both legs of the Cup semi-final against arch-rivals Barcelona and their Champions League last 16 tie against Manchester United.

