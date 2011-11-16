MADRID Nov 11 Iker Casillas, the rock behind
Spain's Euro 2008 and 2010 World Cup triumphs, is set to equal
the country's appearances record when the world champions visit
England for a friendly on Saturday.
The 30-year-old Real Madrid goalkeeper, known as 'Saint
Iker', will be winning his 126th cap to match Andoni
Zubizarreta's record, 11 years after making his debut in a 1-1
friendly draw in Sweden.
The achievement is all the more impressive considering the
Spain and Real captain has had to fend off competition for the
number one jersey from one of the strongest pools of goalkeeping
talent in the world.
Watching from the Spain bench at Wembley will be Barcelona
custodian Victor Valdes, a three-times Champions League winner,
and Liverpool's Pepe Reina.
The fact that Spaniards keep goal at two of England's
leading clubs, Liverpool and Manchester United with David de
Gea, illustrates the breadth of competency the Spanish have in
the position and highlights a problem for the hosts.
England boss Fabio Capello will have Manchester City's
promising Joe Hart between the posts, supported by Bursapor's
Scott Carson and David Stockdale from second division Ipswich
Town.
"There is a debate in Spain that perhaps Valdes, who is also
a great goalkeeper, should be in the team instead of Casillas,
but really there is no motive to change him," former Spain
keeper Santi Canizares told Reuters.
EXEMPLARY FIGURE
"He is an exemplary figure, he is the captain and the player
who has made most international appearances.
"He was lucky to arrive at the first team with Real and then
with the national team at a very young age and has had the
quality to retain his place, which was very difficult," added
Canizares, who was capped 45 times and helped Valencia to a La
Liga and UEFA Cup double in 2004.
"He's one of those people who has won the respect of
absolutely everyone."
Canizares, who was instantly recognisable for his
bleached-blond hair, detailed the qualities of the man who
replaced him as Spain's number one.
"He is very quick in every situation," he said. "He is very
powerful and this gives him very quick reactions, and he is able
to reach things practically no one else can get anywhere near.
"He is exceptional in one-on-ones. His problems are,
perhaps, more with the high ball or with the ball at his feet,
but it is certain he has improved a lot in these areas."
Outstanding Casillas moments include his two penalty saves
in the Euro 2008 quarter-final shootout against Italy, a match
widely considered to have been the making of the current Spain
team, and his one-on-one save with his foot from Arjen Robben in
the World Cup final against Netherlands.
When asked about Spain's gifted crop of goalkeepers,
Canizares denied that it was anything unusual.
"We have always had good goalkeepers so it isn't a
surprise," he said. "But it is true that in the last 10 years we
have seen the emergence of many great goalkeepers but also
defenders, midfielders and strikers. Everything has improved in
Spain over the last 10 years."
SAFE HANDS
Spanish keepers playing at the highest levels such as
Villarreal's Diego Lopez, Sevilla's Javi Varas and Valencia's
Vicente Guaita all have strong claims for national team call-
ups, which contrasts strongly with the situation in England.
Of the Premier League's top clubs Manchester United relied
on Dutchman Edwin van der Sar before opting for De Gea, Chelsea
have Czech Republic's Petr Cech, Liverpool have Reina and
Arsenal's main keeper is Poland's Wojciech Szczesny.
For a country that used to pride itself on world-class
keepers of the calibre of Gordon Banks and Peter Shilton, the
recent inability to find a safe pair of hands has been
perplexing.
"England still has good goalkeepers," Canizares added, "It's
just in recent years maybe they haven't had much luck, making
some mistakes which are perhaps difficult to explain."
Casillas's cool performances have not always caught the eye,
but he did grab headlines around the world when a rare display
of emotion saw him grab his girlfriend, a Spanish television
reporter who was interviewing him, and gave her a passionate
kiss live on air after Spain won the World Cup final in South
Africa last year.
National team coach Vicente del Bosque picked out Casillas's
consistency as one of his most important traits when he named
the squad for the England game.
"If we had to highlight something about Iker, it is the
maximum concentration he has in absolutely every game," he said.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)