MADRID Celta Vigo coach Eduardo Berizzo has accused Fabian Orellana of letting the team down after the Chile winger was sent off in bizarre circumstances late in Sunday's 1-0 La Liga defeat at home to Barcelona.

Orellana was shown a straight red card two minutes from time after he picked up a piece of turf and flicked it towards Barca midfielder Sergio Busquets, who was waiting to take a free kick and was struck on the side of the face.

The referee said in his match report he had sent Orellana off as he had thrown the turf "with excessive force" and it had hit an opponent.

"It's completely irresponsible to leave your team with 10 men when you are needed in the game," Argentine Berizzo told reporters. "We will have to talk about this behaviour."

Barca's victory thanks to Jeremy Mathieu's header in the 73rd minute maintained their four-point lead over Real Madrid at the top with nine games left. Celta are 11th.

