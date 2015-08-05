BARCELONA Aug 5 Spanish soccer matches will be broadcast in more than 300 Chinese cities under a new deal, La Liga confirmed on Wednesday.

The five-year deal with Suning Corporation to show matches begins with the new season from Aug. 21. The fee was not disclosed.

"From today on there will be a before and after in the relationship between La Liga and China," La Liga president Javier Tebas said on the official website (laliga.es).

"It will be essential to reach all fans in China. Suning and (online channel) PPTV will bring the Spanish League into Chinese households."

La Liga trails a long way behind market leaders the Premier League in television revenue.

La Liga clubs arrange their own deals which means that the biggest teams, Barcelona and Real Madrid, take home around half of an overall 650 million euros ($708 million).

A new centralised agreement being brokered for the 2016-17 season could see that rise to one billion euros per season, still far short of a new Premier League deal also starting in 2016 that will bring in 1.7 billion pounds ($1.56 billion).

La Liga has taken steps to raise its appeal to foreign markets by changing the traditional kick-off times to include matches earlier in the day.

Spanish clubs have also looked to tap into the Chinese market with Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad among those travelling to the country during the closed season. (Editing by Clare Fallon)