MADRID The numbers behind Saturday's La Liga "Clasico" between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Bernabeu stadium (1600 GMT).

1 - The number of 'Clasico' victories Real coach Carlo Ancelotti has presided over in three meetings since taking over from Jose Mourinho at the end of the 2012-13 season, a 2-1 win in April's King's Cup final.

Barca won both La Liga 'Clasicos' last term, a 2-1 success at the Nou Camp and a 4-3 victory at the Bernabeu, and have since replaced coach Gerardo Martino with Luis Enrique, a former Spain midfielder who played for both Real and Barca.

18 - The number of cards the most booked player, former Real and Spain defender Fernando Hierro, collected in official 'Clasicos' (17 yellow and one red). Real's current centre back Sergio Ramos has 14 yellow cards and two red.

21 - The number of goals scored by Barca's Argentina forward Lionel Messi in 28 official 'Clasicos'.

The four-times World Player of the Year is the highest scorer among current members of either squad. Cristiano Ronaldo has 13 for Real.

30 - The number of goals Real have scored in eight La Liga outings this season. Ronaldo has netted 15 in seven games.

32 - The number of 'Clasico' appearances made by Luis Enrique for Real (1991-96) and Barca (1996-2004).

44 - The record number of 'Clasico' appearances made by Real's Paco Gento. Among active players, Barca playmaker Xavi has the most with 40, ahead of Real goalkeeper Iker Casillas on 35, Barca midfielder Andres Iniesta on 29 and Messi on 28.

91 - Real have beaten Barca 91 times in official matches, with 89 wins for Barca and 48 draws.

228 - The number of official 'Clasicos' played since the pair's first encounter in the last four of the Spanish Cup on May 13, 1902, which Barca won 3-1.

250 - Messi's La Liga goals tally, putting him one short of the record of 251 set by former Athletic Bilbao forward Telmo Zarra six decades ago.

385 - The number of goals Real have scored in official 'Clasicos', 14 more than Barca.

(Compiled by Iain Rogers, editing by Alan Baldwin)