The numbers behind Sunday's La Liga "Clasico" between Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Nou Camp (2000 GMT):

2 - The number of 'Clasico' victories Real coach Carlo Ancelotti has presided over in four meetings since taking over from Jose Mourinho at the end of the 2012-13 season.

19 - The number of cards the most booked player, former Real and Spain defender Fernando Hierro, collected in official 'Clasicos' (18 yellow and one red). Real's current centre back Sergio Ramos has 14 yellow cards and two red.

21 - The number of goals scored by Barca's Argentina forward Lionel Messi in 29 'Clasicos'. The four-times World Player of the Year is the highest scorer among current members of either squad. Cristiano Ronaldo has 14 for Real.

32 - The number of 'Clasico' appearances made by Barca coach Luis Enrique for Real (1991-96) and Barca (1996-2004).

44 - The record number of 'Clasico' appearances made by Real's Paco Gento. Among active players, Barca playmaker Xavi has the most with 41, ahead of Real goalkeeper Iker Casillas on 36, Barca midfielder Andres Iniesta on 30 and Messi on 29.

92 - Real have beaten Barca 92 times in official matches, with 89 wins for Barca and 48 draws.

229 - The number of official 'Clasicos' played since the pair's first encounter in the last four of the Spanish Cup in 1902, which Barca won 3-1.

388 - The number of goals Real have scored in official 'Clasicos', 16 more than Barca.

500 million - The estimated number of soccer fans around the world who will watch the 'Clasico'.

720 million - The market value in euros of Real Madrid's squad, according to website transfermarkt.de. Barca's is worth just under 600 million euros.

