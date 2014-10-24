Barcelona's Luis Suarez gestures during a training session at Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper in Sant Joan Despi near Barcelona October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

BARCELONA Luis Suarez, whose four-month ban for biting an opponent expires on Friday, will make his official Barcelona debut in Saturday's La Liga clasico at Real Madrid, coach Luis Enrique said.

Suarez will play some part in the match at the Bernabeu, his first competitive action since he sunk his teeth into Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini's shoulder at the World Cup finals in Brazil, Luis Enrique told a news conference.

"He will play some minutes," added the former Spain midfielder, who will preside over his first clasico since taking over as Barca coach at the end of last season.

"How many? That is the million dollar question. It is an important event for him and he will have some time on the pitch."

Suarez, who had already been sanctioned twice for biting opponents and once when he was accused of racially abusing Manchester United defender Patrice Evra, has been allowed to play friendlies and train with his new Barca team mates during his enforced absence.

The 27-year-old netted a double for Uruguay in this month's 3-0 friendly win over Oman, his second appearance for the South Americans on their tour of the Middle East after he featured in a 1-1 draw with Saudi Arabia.

Luis Enrique, who had stints at both Real and Barca as a player, said he was confident the referee would be able to control the players in a fixture that has often been marred by brawling and poor sportsmanship in recent years.

Barca would be attempting to play their customary possession game at the Bernabeu and avoid allowing their opponents chances to counter attack, he added.

"We intend to control the match," he told reporters.

"We need the ball and to make the fewest mistakes possible, as well as being efficient in attacking areas."

Barca top the La Liga standings on 22 points and have yet to concede a goal in eight matches this season.

After a stuttering start, Real have come into form in recent weeks and are four points behind their arch rivals in third, one adrift of second-placed Sevilla.

