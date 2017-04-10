Alonso looks to return to work with Indy 500 win
INDIANAPOLIS Fernando Alonso will be hoping to return to his McLaren Formula One day job next week with an Indianapolis 500 victory and another jewel in motor racing's Triple Crown.
BARCELONA Former Italy international Giuseppe Rossi's bad luck with injuries continued as his club Celta Vigo announced on Monday that the striker would be out for up to seven months after suffering the fourth serious knee injury of his career.
Rossi, 30, tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during Celta's 2-0 defeat at home to Eibar on Sunday, six days after scoring a hat-trick for the Galicians in a 3-0 win over Las Palmas.
The striker, who made his professional debut with Manchester United, tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee twice in the 2011-12 season with Villarreal, and again in 2014 with Fiorentina.
Rossi is still owned by Fiorentina and looked to be on the way to resurrecting his stricken career after a successful loan spell at Levante last season which earned him another loan move to Celta.
(Reporting by Richard Martin; editing by Richard Lough)
For the first time in three years, Rafael Nadal will bounce through the Roland Garros gates at the peak of his powers and favourite to take his collection of French Open titles to 10.