MADRID, Deportivo La Coruna have appointed Gaizka Garitano as coach, the Spanish club said on Friday.

The 41-year-old replaced Victor Sanchez, who was dismissed last month after Depor won just two of their final 21 La Liga games of the season to finish 15th in the standings.

"Real Club Deportivo signs Gaizka Garitano as the new coach of the team," the La Liga club said in a statement.

The former Eibar manager had been out of a job since being dismissed by Real Valladolid in October just nine games into the campaign.

Depor are also poised to re-sign Portugal midfielder Bruno Gama on a free transfer.

Gama, who left the Spanish club three years ago to join Ukraine's FC Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk, will sign a two-year contract pending a medical.

