Deportivo La Coruna have granted permission to Lucas Perez to withdraw from the squad to face Real Betis on Saturday amid media talks linking the striker to a potential move to Premier League club Arsenal.

"Lucas Perez, a striker, will not travel to Seville, with permission of the club," the La Liga club said in a statement on its website (www.canaldeportivo.com).

Arsenal have fought off interests from league rivals Everton and are set to sign striker, according to British media reports.

The 27-year-old, who scored in Deportivo's 2-1 win against Eibar last Friday, netted 17 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions last season.

Arsenal's efforts to bolster their strike force have been thwarted with Olympique Lyonnais rejecting a bid for Alexandre Lacazette and Jamie Vardy committing his long-term future to Leicester City after being pursued by the North London club.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger's only forward signing in the current transfer window has been 21-year-old Japan international Takuma Asano.

(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)