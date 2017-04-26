Alonso looks to return to work with Indy 500 win
INDIANAPOLIS Fernando Alonso will be hoping to return to his McLaren Formula One day job next week with an Indianapolis 500 victory and another jewel in motor racing's Triple Crown.
BARCELONA An under-strength Real Madrid crushed Deportivo La Coruna 6-2 to pull level on points with Barcelona at the top of La Liga on Wednesday.
Isco ran the show for Los Blancos in Galicia and got on the scoresheet along with James Rodriguez, who hit a brace, Alvaro Morata, Lucas Vazquez and substitute Casemiro.
With Sergio Ramos suspended and Gareth Bale injured, Zinedine Zidane made nine changes for the trip to the Riazor but Madrid’s reserves made light work of Depor, for whom Florin Andone and Joselu scored consolation goals.
Madrid have 78 points from 33 games, while Barcelona have the same tally, having played 34, after their 7-1 win earlier over Osasuna, who were relegated after Leganes’s 3-0 triumph over Las Palmas.
