MADRID Spain have called up Malaga forward Juanmi as cover for the injured Diego Costa for the Euro 2016 qualifier at home to Ukraine, the Spanish federation (RFEF) said on Monday.

Brazil-born Costa, who missed Spain's last two games due to injury, scored in Chelsea's 3-2 Premier League victory at Hull City on Sunday but had to come off with about 15 minutes left due to a hamstring injury.

"Costa will undergo tests on Monday in London and the results will be available to Spain's medical staff for their evaluation," the RFEF said in a statement.

Juanmi will compete for a place up front against Ukraine on Friday with Alvaro Morata of Juventus and Barcelona's Pedro. Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas was also named in coach Vicente del Bosque's squad And could be deployed as a forward.

With four matches played, Spain are second in Group C on nine points, three behind leaders Slovakia, who beat them 2-1 in Zilina in October, and level with Ukraine.

They also play a friendly against the Netherlands in Amsterdam on March 31, a repeat of the 2010 World Cup final and the first time the teams will have met since Netherlands crushed Spain 5-1 in the 2014 World Cup group stage.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris)