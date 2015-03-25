MADRID The King's Cup final between record winners Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao on May 30 will be held at Barca's Nou Camp stadium, the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) said on Wednesday.

Barca and Bilbao wanted to play the match at Real Madrid's Bernabeu stadium as a neutral venue but Real declined to make the 81,000-capacity arena available.

Representatives from the two finalists met with RFEF officials on Wednesday and the federation decided to stage the final at the Nou Camp, which holds almost 100,000 spectators, for the first time since 2010.

Stadiums in Bilbao, Valencia and Sevilla were also considered, the RFEF said on their website (www.rfef.es).

Barca, who are in with a chance of repeating 2009's historic treble of Champions League and Spanish league and Cup, have won the King's Cup a record 26 times, with Bilbao second on 23 and Real, the holders, third on 19.

