MADRID The King's Cup final between record winners Barcelona and Real Madrid has been set for Wednesday April 16 at Valencia's Mestalla stadium, the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) said on Thursday.

The match, a repeat of the 2011 final at the same venue which Real won 1-0, will take place the week before the two European heavyweights could feature in the first legs of the Champions League semi-finals.

The Cup final was originally due to be played on Saturday April 19 but an agreement to play it three days earlier was reached after a meeting in Madrid on Thursday, the RFEF said on its website (www.rfef.es).

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)