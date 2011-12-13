Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo (L) fights for the ball with Ponferradina's Borja Valle Balonga during their Spanish King's Cup last 32 first-leg soccer match at Toralin stadium in Ponferrada December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

MADRID Cristiano Ronaldo scored as holders Real Madrid beat third tier Ponferradina 2-0 away in a King's Cup last-32, first-leg match on Tuesday, slightly easing the pain of their 'Clasico' defeat by Barcelona.

Jose Callejon gave a weakened Real the lead after 30 minutes, but they struggled to find a second against determined hosts and had defender Raul Albiol sent off for a second booking in the 70th.

The world's most expensive player, Ronaldo, criticised for his poor showing in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Barca, sprinted away to add a second in the 74th and was substituted soon after.

Valencia, the 2008 champions, were held to a 0-0 draw at another Segunda B (third tier) side, Cadiz. There were 11 other first legs still being played on Tuesday.

The second legs are scheduled for next week.

(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Ed Osmond)