Real Madrid's Jose Callejon celebrates after scoring against Ponferradina during their Spanish King's Cup last 32, second-leg soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Juan Medina/Files

MADRID Real Madrid's Jose Callejon scored twice and Nuri Sahin bagged his first goal for the club as the holders crushed third-tier Ponferradina 5-1 in a King's Cup last 32 second leg on Tuesday.

Espanyol, Real Mallorca and Sevilla also booked their places in the last 16 with victories.

The rest of the second legs are to be played on Wednesday and Thursday before the start of Spain's two-week winter break.

Callejon, a product of the Real youth system who has returned after a spell at Espanyol, set an under-strength side on course after 25 minutes at the Bernabeu and Turkey midfielder Sahin nodded in from a corner just before the break.

Rafael Varane and youth-team forward Joselu scored either side of Acoran's goal for the visitors, before the busy Callejon raced away to net his third of the tie and ninth in all competitions at the end.

"I like the player and his style of play," Real coach Jose Mourinho said of the 24-year-old after his La Liga leaders wrapped up a 7-1 aggregate win.

"He has a strong personality, he knows the club and the coach at Espanyol has done a good job with him."

NEEDS TIME

Sahin has had few chances to show what he can do since signing from for the Madrid side from Borussia Dortmund in May because of injury but he is slowly starting to find his feet.

"We played a good game today but I need time to get back to 100 percent after seven months without playing," Sahin told reporters.

Financially-troubled Real Mallorca came back from a 1-0 first-leg deficit to win 2-0 at Sporting Gijon thanks to an own-goal by Alejandro Menendez and Emilio Nsue's second-half strike.

Espanyol thumped second division Celta Vigo 4-2 at home, a red card for Celta midfielder Enrique De Lucas in the 27th minute opening the door for the hosts.

The La Liga side made the extra man count as Vladimir Weiss opened the scoring three minutes later and a late double from Celta's David Rodriguez was too little too late for the visitors after a goalless first leg.

Last-season's semi-finalists Sevilla were 2-1 winners at home to third-tier San Roque in the late kickoff.

Mali striker Frederic Kanoute scored with a twice-taken penalty and a header, adding to his goal from the first leg, to secure a 3-1 aggregate win.

(Reporting by Mark Elkington; editing by Alison Wildey and Ken Ferris)