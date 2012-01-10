MADRID Real Mallorca scored four times in seven minutes during an astonishing comeback to knock out Real Sociedad 6-3 on aggregate in a King's Cup last 16 tie on Tuesday.

They were joined in the quarter-finals by third tier Mirandes who claimed the scalp of a second La Liga side this season, drawing 1-1 at Racing Santander to progress 3-1 on aggregate.

Real Sociedad led 2-0 from the first leg in San Sebastian last week and took the lead in Mallorca after 16 minutes, while disgruntled home fans whistled their own side.

Mallorca's four-goal blitz started out of nowhere when Uruguayan Gonzalo Castro scored from a free-kick in the 34th.

Israel's Tomer Hemed cracked in a second two minutes later, Nunes headed in from a corner and seven breath-taking minutes after scoring his first, Castro racked up the fourth.

He caught out visiting keeper Enaut Zubikarai as he rolled the ball in front of him, nipping up from behind to steal it and roll the ball into the empty net.

The flood of goals continued after halftime with Alfaro and Hemed bagging his second before the hour mark, with a dazed Sociedad unable to react.

Mallorca, the 2003 Cup winners, will meet either Athletic Bilbao or third tier Albacete.

Mirandes forward Pablo Infante, who scored one and set up the second in their 2-0 first leg victory over Racing, was the hero again at the Sardinero.

Racing took the lead through Pedro Munitis in the first half, but a red card for their defender Bernardo took the wind out of their sails and Infante won and then netted a late penalty to put the Segunda B side through.

Mirandes, who knocked out Villarreal in the last round, will meet either Espanyol or second division Cordoba in the last eight.

(Reporting by Mark Elkington; Editing by John Mehaffey)