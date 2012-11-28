Barcelona's David Villa (C) celebrates a goal with his teammates Thiago Alcantara (R) and Jonathan Dos Santos during their Spanish King's Cup soccer match against Alaves at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

MADRID David Villa took his career goal tally to 301 when he netted twice as holders Barcelona eliminated third-tier Alaves 6-1 on aggregate to qualify for the last 16 of the King's Cup on Wednesday.

The Spain striker clipped a sumptuous free kick into the top corner in the 56th minute at the Nou Camp and smashed home Cristian Tello's unselfish layoff three minutes later as Barca came from behind to win the second leg clash 3-1 to set up a meeting with second-division Cordoba.

Coach Tito Vilanova took the chance to give some time on the pitch to players returning from injury and some promising youngsters and rested regulars including Lionel Messi, Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets.

After Barca had won last month's first leg at Alaves 3-0, the Basque club took a surprise 17th-minute lead when Martin Montoya failed to cut out Miki's cross from the right and Borja Viguera nodded past Jose Manuel Pinto.

Adriano levelled in the 35th minute when he exchanged passes with Thiago Alcantara and sidefooted past Alaves goalkeeper Sergio Herrera before Villa struck twice after the break to kill off the tie.

The 30-year-old has gradually been getting back to something close to his best after breaking his leg at the Club World Cup last December and now has 40 goals for Barca since he joined from Valencia at the end of the 2009-10 season.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Toby Davis)