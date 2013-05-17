Atletico Madrid's captain Gabi lifts up the Spanish King's Cup trophy next to team mate Falcao (R) after winning their final soccer match against Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID Atletico Madrid stunned city rivals Real to win a 10th King's Cup when Miranda's extra-time header secured a 2-1 win in an ill-tempered clash at the Bernabeu on Friday in which Real coach Jose Mourinho and Cristiano Ronaldo were sent off.

Ronaldo, shown a straight red card near the end of the game for kicking out at Atletico captain Gabi, who was later sent off himself, nodded Real ahead in the 14th minute before Diego Costa levelled 10 minutes before halftime.

Miranda headed in a Koke cross in the ninth minute of extra time to deny Real a 19th Cup triumph after Mourinho, widely expected to leave Real at the end of the season, was sent from the bench for protesting a decision in the second half of regular time.

The match, in which Real hit the post three times, descended into chaos near the end with Ronaldo sent off after apparently kicking out at Gabi and catching him in the face.

A mass brawl between the substitutes and technical staff erupted on the side of the pitch and Atletico goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was hit by an object thrown from the crowd.

Gabi was given his marching orders in the dying seconds after a second yellow card for time wasting.

Atletico had not beaten their bitter city rivals in 14 years in all competitions and Gabi said the victory was for the fans who filled the Bernabeu with noise.

"This team has worked extremely hard for this match," he told Spanish television.

"This victory tastes of glory and is for all those who have suffered for 14 years," he added.

It was Real's first defeat in 44 matches at their Bernabeu arena and leaves them without a major title this season as they were beaten in the Champions League semi-finals by Borussia Dortmund while Barcelona bagged their fourth La Liga title in five years.

(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)