Barcelona's Neymar (R) scores his second goal past Atletico Madrid's goalkeeper Jan Oblak (C) and Joao Miranda during their Spanish King's Cup quarterfinal second leg soccer match at Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

BARCELONA, Neymar struck twice as Barcelona came from behind to seal a 3-2 victory over nine-man Atletico Madrid and reach the King’s Cup semi-finals 4-2 onaggregate on Wednesday.

Fernando Torres put Atletico ahead inside the first minute with a precise strike from the edge of the area but Barca have clicked into form recently and hit back quickly through Neymar.

Atletico were awarded a controversial penalty when Javier Mascherano was adjudged to have fouled Juanfran Torres and Raul Garcia restored their advantage on the half hour with the spot-kick.

Miranda put the ball into his own net as he attempted to clear a corner which had been flicked on by Sergio Busquets and in a lightning attack from Barca Jordi Alba found Neymar in the area and the Brazilian finished clinically. There were heated exchanges throughout the match with plenty at stake and it boiled over at halftime with Atletico midfielder Gabi Fernandez sent off following a confrontation in the tunnel.

Mario Suarez was also dismissed six minutes from the end after receiving his second yellow card.

Barca will face the winners of Getafe and Villarreal who play on Thursday with the latter leading 1-0 from the first leg.

Athletic Bilbao are at home to Malaga having drawn 0-0 in the first leg and Espanyol travel to Sevilla leading 3-1.

