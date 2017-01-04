Real Madrid marked Zinedine Zidane's first anniversary as manager with a comfortable 3-0 win over Sevilla in the first leg of their King's Cup last 16 tie at the Bernabeu on Wednesday.

James Rodriguez opened the scoring for Real with a powerful strike from outside the box before Raphael Varane fired home a Toni Kroos corner to double the lead.

James, who has been linked with a possible move away from the Spanish giants, added his second -- Real's third -- from the penalty spot before receiving a standing ovation when he was substituted 10 minutes before the end.

Real have now gone a club record 38 games unbeaten in all competitions under Zidane, and have only lost twice in his 53 games in charge.

