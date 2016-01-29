BARCELONA Holders Barcelona will play Valencia in the two-legged semi-finals of the King's Cup and Sevilla will take on Celta Vigo following the draw on Friday.

Valencia are yet to win in the league in seven matches under former England defender Gary Neville and face the ominous task of taking on last season's treble winners who are top of La Liga and unbeaten in 25 games in all competitions.

Celta, surprise winners over Atletico Madrid in the last round, are up against an in-form Sevilla.

Both first-leg matches are on Feb. 3.

