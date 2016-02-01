BARCELONA Valencia coach Gary Neville angrily brushed off questions about his future ahead of his struggling team's visit to La Liga leaders Barcelona in the King's Cup semi-finals on Wednesday.

The former England defender, who will hope to find inspiration from a famous visit to the Nou Camp with Manchester United, was asked about his position following Valencia's 1-0 home loss to Sporting Gijon on Sunday, their eighth league game without a win since Neville took charge

"You're asking me about my position?,” Neville was quoted as saying by the BBC. “I find this question ridiculous. It's from you. Don't put this on to the fans.”

Neville helped United come from behind with two last-gasp goals to beat Bayern Munich 2-1 in the Champions League final at the Nou Camp in 1999.

Valencia will be working on their finishing after Alvaro Negredo, in particular, squandered several chances against Gijon in what Neville described as his team’s best performance since he took the helm.

“We had lots of chances and dominated the game but what settles matches is goals… I assume a large part of the blame,” Negredo said on the club website (www.valenciacf.com).

“I’ll work so as to score in the next match… We must keep working to change this dynamic.”

Barcelona, three points ahead of Atletico and four in front of Real Madrid in La Liga with a match in hand, will want to wrap up the tie in the first leg with the business end of the Champions League looming.

The Catalan giants are chasing a second successive treble.

(Writing by Rex Gowar in London, editing by Ed Osmond)