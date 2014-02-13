Barcelona's Lionel Messi (L) is chased by Real Sociedad's David Zurutuza during their Spanish King's Cup semi final second leg soccer match at Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Joseba Etxeburu

Lionel Messi's first-half goal earned visiting Barcelona a 1-1 draw on Wednesday and a 3-1 aggregate win over Real Sociedad, setting up their fourth King's Cup final in six years.

Barca lifted the trophy in 2009 and 2012 but were beaten in the 2011 final by Real Madrid who defeated Atletico Madrid 2-0 on Tuesday and on aggregate.

Sociedad, who have not won the competition since 1987, were hoping for an unlikely comeback having lost 2-0 at the Nou Camp but could only find the net late on through Antoine Griezmann in their semi-final second leg.

Barca have not been at their best since Christmas but remain in contention on all fronts. They are top of La Liga and meet Manchester City in the last 16 of the Champions League later this month.

(Editing by Tony Jimenez) nL3N0LH6JW