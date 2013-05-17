Hamilton relishing titanic battle with Vettel
SHANGHAI Lewis Hamilton predicted his 2017 tussle with Sebastian Vettel will be one of the closest ever title runs after the two dominant Formula One drivers set the pace in this year's championship.
MADRID Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho was sent from the bench for protesting a referee's decision in the second half of Friday's King's Cup final against Atletico Madrid.
The Portuguese reacted furiously when the official awarded a free kick to Atletico with around 15 minutes remaining at the Bernabeu, racing to the edge of his technical area and gesticulating wildly.
Cristiano Ronaldo had put Real ahead in the 14th minute before Diego Costa equalised for Atletico 10 minutes before halftime.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
SHANGHAI Lewis Hamilton predicted his 2017 tussle with Sebastian Vettel will be one of the closest ever title runs after the two dominant Formula One drivers set the pace in this year's championship.
Jose Mourinho said Manchester United would fight for a top-four finish in the Premier League until it was "mathematically impossible" after a 3-0 victory at Sunderland on Sunday.