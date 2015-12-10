Football Soccer - Real Madrid v Getafe - Spanish Liga BBVA - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - 5/12/15 Real Madrid's Denis Cheryshev sits before the start of the match REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID Real Madrid's appeal against their expulsion from the King's Cup for fielding an ineligible player was rejected by the Spanish football federation (RFEF) on Thursday.

Real included Denis Cheryshev in their starting lineup for last week's last 32, first leg game at third-tier Cadiz even though he should have been serving a one-match suspension. The Russia forward opened the scoring in a 3-1 victory.

Real president Florentino Perez insisted the club had not broken the rules and said neither Cheryshev, who incurred the sanction playing on loan at Villarreal last season, nor Real were notified that he was banned.

However, the RFEF sharply criticised Real in an initial nine-page ruling, saying they should have been aware of the ban, and as well as disqualifying the club fined them 6,001 euros (4333 pounds).

The federation's appeals committee rejected Real's plea, meaning the club is likely to lodge a new appeal with the Spanish government's Disciplinary Committee for Sports (TAD), which typically meets every Friday.

The Cup return leg was due to be played at Real's Bernabeu stadium next Wednesday.

Former Real midfielder Figo had little sympathy for Cheryshev when asked about the issue at an event in Madrid on Thursday.

"If I was ever banned I knew about it and I knew that I could not play," the Portugal great said.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)