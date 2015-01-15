Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after their King's Cup round of 16 second leg soccer match against Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID Cristiano Ronaldo apologised to Real Madrid fans after his miraculous powers deserted him as the holders were knocked out of the King's Cup by city rivals Atletico Madrid on Thursday.

Ronaldo showed off the third FIFA Ballon d'Or award he won this week to fans at the Bernabeu before kickoff in the last 16, second leg match as Real attempted to overturn a 2-0 deficit from last week's first leg at the Calderon.

However, Fernando Torres struck twice for the visitors, with Sergio Ramos and Ronaldo levelling each time, and Atletico went through to the quarter-finals 4-2 on aggregate and will face record winners Barcelona.

Apart from his goal, a routine header from a Gareth Bale cross, Ronaldo turned in a subdued performance and his disappointing night was summed up when he sent a free kick sailing into the stands in added time.

"It's impossible to be at 100 percent in every game," the Portugal forward told reporters.

"I am not from another planet," added the 29-year-old. "On behalf of the team I apologise, maybe we could have done things better."

Real's next outing is a La Liga game at Getafe on Sunday, when they will be seeking to protect their one-point lead over second-placed Barca.

They are also through to the last 16 of the Champions League, the competition they won for a record-extending 10th time last season, and will play Bundesliga side Schalke 04.

"Obviously losing is never good but you always have to think positively," Ronaldo said.

"The team will be at its best again and we have a good chance to win La Liga and the Champions League."

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Mitch Phillips)