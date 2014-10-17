Spain's coach Vicente Del Bosque looks on before the start of the international friendly soccer match against France at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis, near Paris September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

BARCELONA Spain coach Vicente del Bosque has confirmed that he plans to stand down after La Roja bid for a third successive triumph at Euro 2016.

"In life you cannot be absolutely sure about anything but it is my intention to continue until France 2016 and then leave," Del Bosque told Spanish newspaper As.

"In my case, the federation will make a smooth transition and my plan is to remain involved in football and with the federation."

Del Bosque is in the process of rebuilding the Spain team following their World Cup disappointment in Brazil.

The reigning champions failed to progress from the group stage and it led to veterans Xabi Alonso, Xavi and David Villa all announcing their international retirements.

They have begun qualifying for Euro 2016 with a new youthful side that has registered two victories and a loss so far from qualifying Group C.

Spain won their first game against Macedonia before slumping to defeat at the hands of Slovakia but they then beat Luxembourg, where Chelsea's Diego Costa hit the back of the net for the first time for his country.

The Brazil-born player had been in rich form for his club where he had nine from nine games but it took seven matches for him to register a goal for Del Bosque's side.

Spain won the European Championships in 2008 and 2012 playing a quick-passing game and Del Bosque still fully believes it is the best way.

"Experiments with the national team are almost impossible as there is no margin for error," said Del Bosque.

"We are helped by the players that we have but we are looking for more depth without losing defensive solidity."

