Factbox on Spain coach Vicente del Bosque, who said on Thursday he was retiring from football management.

* Born Dec. 23, 1950, in Salamanca, Spain.

PLAYING CAREER

* As a player he enjoyed 11 successful seasons at Real Madrid from 1973 to 1984, winning five league titles, four Spanish Cups and featuring in the European Cup final defeat by Liverpool in Paris in 1981.

He also won 18 international caps for Spain between 1975 and 1980.

CLUB COACH

* Began his coaching career with Real Madrid's affiliate team Castilla in 1987, going on to become head coach of the club's youth teams in 1990.

* Had a brief period in charge of the first team in 1994 following the sacking of Benito Floro and another spell as caretaker in 1996 for one game, a 5-0 win over Athletic Bilbao.

* Took charge of Real again in November 1999 after the sacking of John Toshack and steered the club to their eighth European Cup win, culminating in a 3-0 victory over Valencia in the final in Paris. The following season, he guided Real to their first league title in four years.

* Won the Spanish Super Cup and the European Cup for the second time in the 2001-02 season with a 2-1 victory against Bayer Leverkusen in the final.

* Real clinched the league title on the final day of the 2002-03 season. A day later the club decided not to renew Del Bosque's contract.

* Despite rumours of a return to Real Madrid, he took up his next coaching job in Turkey where he signed a two-year contract with Besiktas in June 2004. He was sacked less than eight months later after disappointing domestic and European performances.

SPAIN COACH

* Del Bosque was appointed Spain coach in July 2008, shortly after they had won the European Championship.

* Spain's 2010 World Cup campaign got off to a poor start as they lost 1-0 to Switzerland, but they rallied to win their group and then beat Portugal, Paraguay and Germany, all by a 1-0 scoreline, to reach the final where they faced the Netherlands.

* The showpiece match went into extra time with the score 0-0 before Andres Iniesta snatched the winner in the 116th minute to give Spain their first world title.

* Spain confirmed their status as the world's dominant side when Del Bosque led them to their second straight European title in 2012, following a 4-0 victory over Italy in the final.

* Del Bosque led Spain into the World Cup in 2014 but they lost their crown after defeats in the first two group stage games and were eliminated before the knockout rounds.

* He was persuaded to stay on for the Euro 2016 campaign, where Spain comfortably reached the last 16, but their hopes of a third straight European title ended in a 2-0 loss to Italy.

