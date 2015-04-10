MADRID Deportivo La Coruna have hired former player Victor Sanchez as coach to replace Victor Fernandez, who was sacked on Wednesday after a 1-1 home draw with Cordoba left them just above the La Liga relegation places.

"There is no better opportunity or anything that I could have wanted more than begin this stage of my life as coach of Deportivo," Sanchez, a midfielder who played during one of the club's most successful eras between 1999 and 2006, told a news conference late on Thursday.

"I am tremendously excited about getting the results that will help the team achieve their goals for the season and leading a great project that will hopefully last for a long time," added the 39-year-old.

Deportivo were one of the top clubs in La Liga and Europe when midfielder Sanchez, who also won eight caps for Spain, was in the side.

They reached the 2004 Champions League semi-finals after winning La Liga in 2000, but have since been beset by financial problems and were relegated in 2011 and 2013.

The Galician club are currently 17th on 27 points with eight games left, two ahead of 18th-placed Almeria, who occupy the third of La Liga's three relegation places.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Peter Rutherford)