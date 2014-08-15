Aug 15 Barcelona have agreed to loan midfielder Gerard Deulofeu to La Liga rivals Sevilla for the 2014-15 season, the club said on Friday.

"We have reached an agreement in principle," the Catalan club said on their website. "This is designed to maximise his participation and optimise his development."

Deulofeu spent last season on loan at Premier League club Everton, making 29 appearances and scoring four goals.

Everton had reportedly been hoping to secure a further loan deal for the 20-year-old. (Writing by Martyn Herman; editing by Justin Palmer)