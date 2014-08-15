Soccer-Leicester duo Morgan, Slimani to miss Arsenal trip
April 24 Leicester City captain Wes Morgan and striker Islam Slimani will miss Wednesday's Premier League trip to Arsenal due to injury, manager Craig Shakespeare has said.
Aug 15 Barcelona have agreed to loan midfielder Gerard Deulofeu to La Liga rivals Sevilla for the 2014-15 season, the club said on Friday.
"We have reached an agreement in principle," the Catalan club said on their website. "This is designed to maximise his participation and optimise his development."
Deulofeu spent last season on loan at Premier League club Everton, making 29 appearances and scoring four goals.
Everton had reportedly been hoping to secure a further loan deal for the 20-year-old. (Writing by Martyn Herman; editing by Justin Palmer)
LONDON, April 24 Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League title aspirations face a severe test on Wednesday against a Crystal Palace side who manager Sam Allardyce says currently feel unbeatable.