BARCELONA Eldense provisionally suspended all sporting activities on Sunday, the day after a 12-0 thrashing by Barcelona B which was a joint-record defeat in the third tier of Spanish soccer.

Eldense, who are from the province of Valencia and were founded in 1921, were relegated to the fourth tier with six games remaining after the Barca hammering and their distraught players were seen crying during the game.

The club announced drastic measures in the aftermath of that loss, the biggest in the third tier since Extremadura beat Portuense by the same score in May 1992, saying they had cut ties with their investors and would not play again this season.

"After today's urgent meeting between the Club Deportivo Eldense's board of directors... the contract with the Italian investor group has been rescinded and the first team's sporting activities have been provisionally suspended," read a club statement.

The Segunda Division B is administered by the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF), which did not respond to requests for comment on what Eldense's decision will mean for the teams still scheduled to play them this season.

Barcelona B are top of Group III of the regionalised Segunda Division B.

