Soccer-Portuguese midfielder Silva joins Manchester City
LONDON, May 26 Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has joined Manchester City just days after helping Monaco to clinch the Ligue 1 title, the Premier League club said on Friday.
BARCELONA, April 4 Filippo di Pierro, the Italian coach of Spanish third division club Eldense, has been arrested as part of a corruption probe following his team's 12-0 defeat to Barcelona's B team, Spanish police said on Tuesday.
The defeat on Saturday sealed Eldense's relegation but a day later the club announced it would not play any more fixtures this season and had cut its ties with a group of Italian investors. On Monday, however, the club president said they would honour their fixtures.
(Writing by Mitch Phillips, Editing by:)
LONDON, May 26 Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has joined Manchester City just days after helping Monaco to clinch the Ligue 1 title, the Premier League club said on Friday.
HONG KONG, May 26 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino said he was unconcerned over speculation Eric Dier and Kyle Walker are due to move away from the London club in the upcoming summer transfer window.