BARCELONA, April 4 Filippo di Pierro, the Italian coach of Spanish third division club Eldense, has been arrested as part of a corruption probe following his team's 12-0 defeat to Barcelona's B team, Spanish police said on Tuesday.

The defeat on Saturday sealed Eldense's relegation but a day later the club announced it would not play any more fixtures this season and had cut its ties with a group of Italian investors. On Monday, however, the club president said they would honour their fixtures.

(Writing by Mitch Phillips, Editing by:)