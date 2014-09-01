LONDON, Sept 1 Espanyol have signed Spanish midfielder Jose Canas on a free transfer after Swansea City cancelled his contract by mutual consent, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The 27-year-old returned to La Liga after signing a three-year deal with his new club, ending his stay at the Swans, having joined them on a free transfer after leaving Real Betis last year.

Canas made 35 appearances for the Welsh club last season and last featured in a league defeat at Everton in March.

He joined compatriots Pablo Hernandez, Chico Flores, Alejandro Pozuelo and striker Michu in leaving Swansea during the transfer window but the club have thrived without the Spanish contingent, winning all three league games this season. (Reporting by Sam Holden, editing by Ed Osmond)