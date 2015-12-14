Inter Milan sack manager Stefano Pioli - club statement
Inter Milan have sacked manager Stefano Pioli after a run of seven league games without a win, the club said in a statement on Tuesday.
MADRID Espanyol have sacked coach Sergio Gonzalez after Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Celta Vigo left the Barcelona-based club hovering three points above the La Liga relegation places.
Gonzalez, 39, a former Espanyol and Deportivo La Coruna player, was in his second season in charge after he was promoted from B team manager and led the club to a 10th-place finish in Spain's top flight in his debut campaign.
In a statement on their website (www.rcdespanyol.com) announcing Gonzalez's dismissal, Espanyol did not immediately name a successor but local media reported that former Romania international Constantin Galca was in line to take over.
Galca, 43, played at Espanyol with Gonzalez, as well as for a number of other Spanish clubs, and led Steaua Bucharest to the Romanian league and cup titles last season.
Espanyol, who reached the UEFA Cup final in 2007, have been a near-constant presence in La Liga and they were last relegated to the second division (Liga Adelante) in 1992-93 before coming straight back up the following term.
Their next outing is a King's Cup last-32, second leg at home to Levante on Tuesday. The La Liga rivals drew 1-1 in the first leg in Valencia.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Clare Fallon)
NEW DELHI The National Basketball Association (NBA) opened its first academy in India on Tuesday, hoping the facility on the outskirts of Delhi will trigger the game's growth in a country obsessed with cricket.