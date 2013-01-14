SOFIA Jan 14 Struggling Espanyol completed the signing of Bulgaria winger Martin Petrov from English club Bolton Wanderers on a contract until the end of the season, the player's agent Luchezar Tanev said on Monday.

"If Espanyol manage to avoid relegation, the contract will be automatically extended by one more year," Tanev told TV7.

Espanyol are fifth from bottom of Spain's La Liga with 18 points from 19 matches, two points above the relegation zone.

The experienced Petrov, capped 89 times by Bulgaria, played for Atletico Madrid in the Spanish top flight as well as Manchester City and Wolfsburg.

At Espanyol, Petrov, who turns 34 on Tuesday, will play under Mexican coach Javier Aguirre who managed the Bulgarian at Atletico. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Ed Osmond)