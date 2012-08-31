Soccer-Former Ivory Coast midfielder Tiote dies aged 30
BEIJING, June 5 (Reuters) – Former Ivory Coast midfielder Cheick Tiote collapsed and died in training with his Chinese club on Monday, his agent confirmed.
MADRID Aug 31 Real Madrid have agreed to take Ghana midfielder Michael Essien on loan from Chelsea for the rest of the season, the Spanish champions said on Friday,
The 29-year-old, who joined Chelsea from Olympique Lyon in 2005, links up again with former Stamford Bridge boss Jose Mourinho.
The combative midfielder has won two Premier League titles, four FA Cups and one Champions League at the London club.
Essien did not feature when Champions League winners Chelsea were thumped 4-1 by Atletico Madrid in the European Super Cup in Monaco on Friday. (Reporting by Mark Elkington editing by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON, England, June 5 With no international tournament this year and two long months before the resumption of the Premier League, English football supporters are indulging in their summer sport of choice - speculation on the transfer market.